ETHIOPIAN PLANE CRASHES : NO SURVIVORS

The airline's boss at the crash site

An Ethiopian Airlines jet has crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all on board.





The airline said 149 passengers and eight crew members were believed to be on flight ET302 from the Ethiopian capital to Nairobi in Kenya.





It said 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, eight Americans and seven British nationals were among the passengers.





The crash happened at 08.44 local time, six minutes after the months-old Boeing 737 Max-8 took off.





It is not yet clear what caused the accident. An eyewitness at the scene told the BBC there was an intense fire as the aircraft hit the ground.





"The blast and the fire were so strong that we couldn't get near it," he said. "Everything is burnt down. There are four helicopters at the scene now."





In an earlier statement, the airline said that search and rescue operations were under way near the crash site around the town of Bishoftu, which is 60km (37 miles) south-east of the capital.





"Ethiopian Airlines staff will be sent to the accident scene and will do everything possible to assist the emergency services," the statement added.







