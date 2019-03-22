ED PROMOTES GENERALS AS THEY RETIRE

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted on retirement three Major Generals and one Air Vice Marshal to the ranks of Lieutenant General and Air Marshal respectively.







The newly promoted officers are Lieutenant General Martin Chedondo, Lieutenant General Douglas Nyikayaramba, Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe and Air Marshal Sheba Shumbayawonda.





The promotions are in terms of Section 15(1) (b)(2) of the Defence Act chapter 11.02, as read with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) policy on retirement. Conferring badges of ranks, Commander ZDF General Philip Valerio Sibanda urged the newly promoted officers to continue working hard and remain steadfast.





“We urge you to continue working hard as you used to before,” said General Sibanda. “We thank the President Cde Mnangagwa for the trust and confidence he showed in us and it is our pledge that we will continue supporting him to achieve his vision,” said Lieutenant General Chedondo.





The four senior officers have since been reassigned to the diplomatic service in line with the government’s critical global engagement and reengagement strategy and will begin their training early next month. zbc