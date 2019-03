ED : NO-ONE WILL STARVE

“Hatidi kunzwa kuti pane munhu afa nenzara. Ndonzwa kuti mhuri dzakaenda, mombe dzakaenda, kwava nenhamo yakakura mudzimuri. Ndichiku UAE (United Arab Emirates), ndanzwa nyaya idzi mutungamiri weko vakafungawo kuti vangabatsira neyi, vakati vachatibatsira. (We do not want to hear that there is someone who died of hunger. I heard that lives were lost, cattle were lost, and there is great distress in families. Whilst I was still in the UAE, having heard about the tragedy, the leader of the UAE pledged to assist us),” said President Mnangagwa.