Wednesday, 6 March 2019

ED DISSOLVES ZANU PF BYO, HRE STRUCTURES

Wednesday, March 06, 2019  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect dissolved the Zanu-PF Harare and Bulawayo provincial structures.

 A way forward on the new structures is going be announced in due course.
This was revealed by the party’s secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya while briefing journalists after a Politburo meeting held at the party’s headquarters today. Herald


