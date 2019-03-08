ED CANCELS ANOTHER THANK YOU RALLY





THE Meet the People Rally that was to be addressed by President Mnangagwa at Lupane, Matabeleland North, tomorrow has been postponed.





Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Provincial secretary for administration Cde Douglas Khoza said a new date will be confirmed in due course.





“The visit by His Excellency President Mnangagwa has been postponed because he is busy with other programmes. This also has given us time to mobilise resources for the much anticipated event and we will most likely get confirmation of a new date next week,” said Cde Khoza.





He, however, said the province is always ready to receive the President. President Mnangagwa is meeting party members in the provinces to thank them for voting for him and the party’s candidates in last year’s harmonised elections that ushered in the Second Republic.



