skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 19 March 2019
DISASTER IN BIKITA
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
FUEL PRICES GO UP
Retailers have hiked petrol and diesel prices by up to 8 cents per litre, adding to the burden of consumers dealing with record prices and a...
WELSHMAN NCUBE'S DAUGHTER IN NUDE PROTEST
It is very painful to see other women humiliating another woman. #GuguNcube has been humiliated physically, emotionally, sexually a...
ATTEMPTS TO SABOTAGE SELMOR'S TUKU GIG
THERE were reports last night of a plot to sabotage Selmor Mtukudzi’s gig scheduled for Andy Miller hall on March 29 in what sources belie...
TWO WOMEN LURE BOY (14) FOR SEX
TWO women from Gweru were arrested for allegedly luring a 14-year-old boy to have sex with them on various occasions. One of the wom...
RAMAPHOSA SNUBS CHAMISA
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa yesterday dashed hopes that Pretoria would immediately open its wallet and extend critically-neede...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment