CYCLONE : MORE BODIES RECOVERED





More bodies continue to be exhumed in the rubble left behind by Cyclone Idai in Ngangu with those missing their loved ones still optimistic they will recover them dead or alive.





Ruth Mwayengeni represents one of the many families whose lives were permanently altered by Cyclone Idai.





A week and a few days after the catastrophe in Ngangu, Mwayengeni has been able to recover two bodies of her family members.





While this has brought some consolation, she has remained a troubled soul as she is still in search of her beloved daughter.





The rubble maybe high and deep making discovery of her daughter’s remains difficult yet she is convinced she will give her daughter a decent burial.









“We managed to recover two bodies but I am still looking for the body of my seven-year-old daughter. I will not rest till I find her, she said.





This sad story is the case with many others in this area, where the residents say they are having to come across human body parts every day.





“Cyclone Idai makes us fear to stay in Ngangu. We are coming across body parts of deceased people while more bodies are being recovered each day,” said one of the villagers.



