CYCLONE : MACHESO SHOW GOES AHEAD

Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso, refused to let the raging Cyclone Idai-induced floods get in his way as he gave a scintillating performance at Club Lagoon in Masvingo on Saturday night.



The cyclone has claimed at least 70 lives with 65 deaths having been confirmed in Manicaland, four in Masvingo’s Bikita district and one in Mashonaland East.

Infrastructure comprising roads, bridges and houses was also destroyed leaving hundreds of families stranded.







Although the attendance was subdued by Macheso standards, the talented artiste did not disappoint those who braved the incessant rains as he played until 6AM.

Credit goes to the organisers who erected tents in the club’s garden for fans to enjoy without being soaked in the rains.





Macheso’s team of choreographers led by Majuice was as usual, a marvel to watch with their nimble-footedness on the dance floor leaving their appreciative clamouring for more.

Riding high from another successful show in Beitbridge the previous night, Macheso exhibited his amazing guitar playing skills.





His music transcends far and wide as was evidenced by fans who sang along word for word, much to the delight of Baba Sharo, as he is affectionately known. Herald