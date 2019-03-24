COP STEALS CAR AT POLICE STATION





A POLICE officer based in Gokwe has been arrested after he tried to drive out a car that was kept at a police station as exhibit.





Brighton Sebata (25) based at Gokwe Police Station last week appeared before Gokwe magistrate Mr Musaiona Shortgame after he tried to smuggle the vehicle that was meant to be used as an exhibit in public violence cases that rocked the country in January.





Sebata awaits sentencing and was remanded in custody to 26 March after he was convicted following a full trial.





The court heard that on 15 January at about 10pm, Inspector Johannes Chinembiri Govo impounded an Isuzu Como public service vehicle after the vehicle had been suspected of having been used to ferry protesters from Gweru, Kwekwe and Gokwe.





The vehicle, the court heard, was taken to Gokwe Police Station where it was secured as an exhibit and the keys were surrendered to the charge office.





Sebata demanded that the police officers on duty hand over the keys to him of which they did. Sebata, the court heard, went on to start the engine of the vehicle with the intention of driving it out of the police station. He was, however, intercepted by Insp Govo as he reversed the vehicle leading to the arrest. Mr Tinashe Wazvaremhaka prosecuted. Sunday News



