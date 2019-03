CLEARED CHIVAYO TAKES ZPC TO COURT

“It follows that in the circumstances of this case there was no breach by the applicant (Chivayo) based on failure to timeously perform on time. Following the amendment of the contract there was no legal basis for the respondent (ZPC) to allege a failure to perform and to file criminal charges against the applicant. The involvement of the State organ, the police, in the contractual dispute in circumstances where the contract was clear on dispute resolution mechanism of arbitration and adjudication and before the mechanisms therein had been exhausted, was unfortunate and precipitate,” Justice Chitapi ruled.