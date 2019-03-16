Saturday, 16 March 2019

CIMAS BOSS STRUCK BY CAR, DIES IN HOSP

Saturday, March 16, 2019  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

Cimas medical aid division managing director Washington Madziwadondo died on Thursday due to injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle in Harare. 


 The medical insurer said Madziwadondo was struck by a vehicle while on the roadside, talking to a colleague and died in hospital a week later.

  “Madziwadondo was involved in a road traffic accident along Samora Machel Avenue on March 3, 2019. He was struck by a vehicle while he was talking to a colleague on the side of the road. Madziwadondo passed away in hospital on March 14, 2019 as a result of the injuries sustained from that accident,” Cimas said in a statement. Newsday  

