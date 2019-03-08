CHEATING WOMAN FINED FOR ABANDONING BABY





A CHEATING 28-year-old Mutare woman was fined $300 for ill-treating her newly-born baby she sired out of wedlock while her husband was in South Africa.





Stella Chiponda of Dangamvura was fined by magistrate Perseverance Makhala charged with ill-treating or neglecting a minor.





She also risks spending two months behind bars if she fails to pay the fine. State counsel Mr Fletcher Karombe had it that on February 17 this year Chiponda gave birth to a child out of wedlock.





Her husband was in South Africa during the time she gave birth to the baby boy. In a bid to conceal her shenanigans, Chaponda attempted to kill the baby soon after birth by not breastfeeding him.





Chiponda being the guardian and mother to the child unlawfully abandoned the baby in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering which may affect his health, the court heard.





The ill-treatment of the child came to light when Chiponda was accompanied by her friend, Vimbai Zinyika, to Dangamvura Polyclinic to register the child.





Upon reaching the clinic, Chaponda disappeared leaving her friend with the baby. Chaponda went to stay in Beitbridge leaving her baby with Zinyika.



