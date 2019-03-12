BOY KILLS GRANNY OVER BREAD

A GRADE Seven pupil from Bulawayo allegedly bludgeoned a granny (79) to death after she caught him stealing bread in her house.



The juvenile (14) initially lied that he found Mrs Busisiwe Pilime seriously injured and called for help. He later confessed to his mother that he had viciously assaulted the elderly woman and his mother reported him to the police.







Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident that happened at Plot 20 Claremont Farm, Warringham on Saturday.





“I can confirm police are investigating a case of murder where a 79-year-old woman was found dead at her home with a blood stained hoe, axe and wooden log found at the scene,” he said.

Insp Ncube said initially the case was reported as murder by unknown assailant(s).





“According to the initial report, the minor (name withheld for ethical reasons) was passing by Mrs Busisiwe Pilime’s house at Plot 20 and heard the deceased screaming only to find out that she was lying unconscious and injured. He went to report to his mother who reported the case for investigations,” he said.





“However during investigations it emerged that on the day of the death, the boy entered in the deceased’s house with an intention of stealing food. When the deceased noticed him, she disciplined him with a wooden log. The accused allegedly picked up an axe and struck the granny several times on the head,” he said.





The boy allegedly rained blows on Mrs Pilime with the axe, a metal hoe and a log that he had grabbed from a fireplace. Insp Ncube said the boy confessed to his mother who reported to the police leading to the teenager’s arrest.





“Investigations are underway and he is assisting the police with investigations,” he said.

Mrs Pilime’s body has since been taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a post mortem.





Insp Ncube bemoaned the increase in crimes involving juveniles saying they have lost respect for life.





“It is worrisome that juveniles are slowly becoming inhuman and have lost respect for life. Ubuntu has been lost among these children,” he said.





“I urge parents and guardians to participate in disciplining their children or at least take them to church where they can be taught good behaviour.”





A neighbour who declined to be named said: “It was a painful death for an old woman.”

The neighbour commended the boy’s mother for not concealing the matter.





“His mother reported him to the police after she realised that he was the one responsible for gogo’s death. She has done well because we were going to consume time looking for a murderer and no one would suspect such a young boy,” said the neighbour. Chronicle