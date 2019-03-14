BATTLEFIELDS : LAST TWO BODIES RECOVERED

Two bodies of the remaining miners trapped at Cricket 3 Mine at Battlefields were retrieved bringing to closure the rescue effort by Government, Cabinet heard yesterday.



Local, Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo briefed Cabinet on the latest development.



Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza told journalists after the Cabinet meeting that: “Cabinet was briefed by Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing on the latest position reading the rescue efforts following the disaster that took place at the Battlefields mining area.



“The minister reported that the bodies of the two persons still to be accounted for at the Cricket 3 Mine shaft had been located, with one of them having been retrieved early today (yesterday).







“This marks the closure of the rescue efforts pertaining to the Battlefields Mine Disaster. Cabinet once again expresses its deepest condolences to the affected families and the artisanal mining fraternity in general.”





Rescue operations were difficult since the shafts were flooded while an electricity blackout had also disturbed pumping out of water from the mines. Herald