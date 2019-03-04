BABES WODUMO LAYS ASSAULT CHARGES





Performer Babes Wodumo has a laid a charge of assault against her boyfriend Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.





It comes after she posted a video showing Maphumulo physically attacking her. It's caused widespread outrage.





Members of the ANC Women's League Young Women's Desk accompanied Wodumo to open a case of assault.





The case was opened at the Westville police station. According to ANCWL YWD spokesperson, Bavelile Hlongwa, the case has been escalated to a provincial level of the SAPS.





The escalation came in response to reports from Simelane's father, Mbongeni Simelane, that reports made to the Westville police station were not taken seriously.





Hlongwa stated Simelane is not in a good mental or physical condition following the assault that was caught on camera after she broadcast it on her Instagram account.





Simelane propped up her camera in her bedroom just as Maphumulo started beating her. The shock and fury quickly hit social media.



