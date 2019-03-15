ATTEMPTS TO SABOTAGE SELMOR'S TUKU GIG

THERE were reports last night of a plot to sabotage Selmor Mtukudzi’s gig scheduled for Andy Miller hall on March 29 in what sources believe is a bitter war over the late national hero, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s legacy.





Selmor’s gig is running under the theme “Tuku’s music lives on” and she has enlisted the services of former Black Spirits members like Eric “Piki” Kasamba for the performance.





Dubbed “Selmor Mtukudzi & Friends Concert”, Selmor is also billed to share the stage with Suluman Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo, Jah Signal, Steve Makoni, Sasha and South Africa based chanter Jah Seed.





The show is being held in memory of the late national hero Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.





For Selmor, it’s a “Thank You” gig to Zimbabweans who gave her father a befitting send-off as well as a launch pad for her to keep the legacy alive.

Businessman Josh Hozheri is behind the show being held in memory of the late crooner.





Now it was claimed last night that visits are being made to the former Black Spirits members who had expressed willingness to share the stage with Selmor on March 29 with cash offers.





There were unconfirmed reports that there are efforts to stage a counter gig in Cape Town, South Africa on March 29 with those old Black Spirits members being part of the show.





Former ex-Black Spirits members, who have thrown their weight behind Selmor include bass guitarist Never Mpofu, dancer and percussionist Piki, guitar player Moses Mwila and percussionist Strovers Shadaya.





Unconfirmed reports say prolific guitarist Mono Mukundu and drummer Sam Mataure have pledged to assist Selmor as she starts a new page in her career.








