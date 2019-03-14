ANOTHER ZBC REPORTER DIES IN HRE





ZBC reporter, Desmond Duri has died. Duri (40) died in Harare early today after a short illness.





He joined the national broadcaster on the 1st of February 2009 as a reporter based at Pockets Hill studios in Harare and was promoted to the position of Bureau Chief for Masvingo Province on 15 October the same year.





Duri left ZBC on 15 August 2015 before rejoining the corporation on 20 February 2019 as a reporter at Pockets Hill, a position he held until the time of his death.





He was a holder of a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies and a Bachelor of Arts Honours in English and Media Studies with the Zimbabwe Open University and the Great Zimbabwe University in 2006 and 2017 respectively.





He did his secondary education at Mt Selinda High School in Chipinge, where he obtained his general certificate of education ordinary level in 1995.





The late Duri has been described as dedicated, humble and knowledgeable.



