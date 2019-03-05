ANOTHER SKYZ PRESENTER QUITS IN A HUFF

BABONGILE Sikhonjwa’s co-host on the Skyz Metro FM Vuka Vuka breakfast show, TKP, has also left the fast-growing radio station.



The station’s manager, Godwin Phiri, said TKP handed in her resignation letter on Friday, a day after Sikhonjwa left, without giving reasons as to why she was leaving abruptly.

“TKP handed us her resignation letter on Friday and she did not give reasons for her departure,” Phiri said.







However, reliable sources close to the development said TKP was disgruntled as she, after Sikhonjwa’s departure from the station last Thursday, was informed that she would no longer be hosting the breakfast show and would be given another slot.





This apparently did not go down well with her hence her decision to resign prematurely.

The duo of Mjox and Khaya Drastic (initially Weekend Breakfast show presenter) has taken over the breakfast show and judging by their first official day on air yesterday, they seem to have fit in very well.





Justifying their decision to remove TKP from hosting the breakfast show, Phiri said it was part of their routine to shuffle presenters.





“We shifted her from the Vuka Vuka breakfast show as hosts are rotated from time to time. This is something we have always been doing as a station.





“ There were other hosts before that were shifted from the breakfast slot so that other presenters can add value to some of the shows that will be lacking.”





TKP had joined Sikhonjwa on the Vuka Vuka breakfast show after a reshuffle which took place early this year.





It seems like the station is losing a lot of talent as several resignations have been tendered by other employees including presenter Patience Phiri and news editor, Lee Mangena.

Most of the staffers are apparently leaving because of poor remuneration among other issues. Chronicle