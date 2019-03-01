ABSOLUTE NONSENSE : UN DISMISSES ZIM REPORTS





The United Nations (UN) yesterday dismissed as “nonsense” online media reports that it had approved the intervention of a multinational force to Zimbabwe, saying it was a clear misinterpretation of a visit by a senior official from the global body aimed at mobilising resources for humanitarian assistance.





Online news agency, Bulawayo24 yesterday quoted unnamed diplomats who claimed the UN Security Council was planning to send armed forces to remove Government for alleged human rights violations.





This followed a visit by UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mr Mark Lowcock, who committed $10 million.





The United States is providing an additional $15 million for humanitarian assistance aimed at mitigating the effects of drought-induced food deficit.





In an interview yesterday, UN Resident coordinator Mr Bishow Parajuli said he read the story with bemusement and shock at the level the falsehoods.





“I asked myself whether I was dreaming when I read about it. It is not only nonsense, but absolutely nonsense. It is not even worth to get a response from us. That is totally unfounded and mischievous. That is very unfortunate,” said Mr Parajuli.





The $25 million was committed on Thursday during a Flash Appeal in which the UN is requesting the international community to assist the country overcome drought-induced humanitarian challenges.



