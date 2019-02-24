ZIMBA STABS WOMAN TO DEATH IN JOBURG





Police have arrested a 25-year-old Zimbabwean man for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday morning.





Police spokesman Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspect had allegedly stabbed the 36-year-old woman in the upper body at the coirner of Melrose and Von Wielligh streets in the city at around 8am on Sunday.





“Paramedics certified her dead on the scene. The motive for the murder is not yet known.”





Mbele said the suspect had been arrested in Vosloorust at around noon The knife allegedly used in the commission of the crime had been recovered from the suspect.





“Investigation is under way and the suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.”



