ZANU PF YOUTHS : WE WILL DIE FOR ED

The Zanu-PF Youth League has said it is ready to die for President Mnangagwa and defend his grand vision to revitalise Zimbabwe’s economy which has been in the doldrums.



Youth League national secretary for administration, Cde Tendai Chirau, speaking in Gweru yesterday said President Mnangagwa’s economic recovery policies as well as the re-engagement mission with the international community should be supported and defended by every patriotic Zimbabwean for they will bring the much needed foreign direct investment and prosperity to the country.



Cde Chirau who was guest of honour at the Zanu-PF Midlands provincial inter-district meeting said the Youth League was there to defend President Mnangagwa. “As the Youth League we are ready to die for President Mnangagwa and his leadership. As the Youth League we are there to defend President Mnangagwa with our blood because we are the vanguard of the party meaning we can’t be spectators.



President Mnangagwa has a grand vision of making the country become a middle-income economy by 2030 and has lined up economic recovery programmes which should be defended by patriotic Zimbabweans,” he said.







“It is now the role of you as members of the youth league, as patriotic Zimbabweans to stand by our President so that his vision comes to fruition. We have had of austerity measures being put in place and we must be prepared to tighten our belts for now as the economy is fixed. We must know that joy, as the Bible says, cometh in the morning. With President Mnangagwa we are reaching our promised land, our Canaan, the land of milk and honey.”





Zanu-PF deputy youth secretary, Cde Lewis Matutu concurred with Cde Chirau saying the economy was on transformation.





“Already we have seen the rehabilitation of roads and the dualisation of some roads across the country; we have seen the rehabilitation of Hwange 7 and 8, Batoka Hydroelectric power project, the re-introduction of Zupco buses in urban areas for urban dwellers to have cheap transport after commuter omnibus operators started increasing fares at their will. There are banks for the women and the youths aimed at empowering us which were put in place by His Excellency. These are examples of a servant leader we have in President Mnangagwa and therefore the need to stand by him as the Youth League,” he said.





“We appreciate the servant role being played by President Mnangagwa because he wants us to be in total control of the abundant natural resources we have in the country.”





Meanwhile, addressing a ZanuPF Youth League inter-district meeting on Wednesday at Davies Hall in Bulawayo, provincial chairperson, Cde Khumbulani Mpofu, urged the youth to be vigilant in their defence of the party and should not be intimidated by regime change agents.





“We have realised that after elections, a lot of things happened, there are some people who are working against Zanu-PF especially the opposition which we can point out as MDC Alliance led by the dramatic little boy Chamisa.





“You saw what happened in the western areas in our city, kwasala kule trail of destruction, the city was left in a state of dilapidation with the works sponsored by the regime change agents,” he said.

Cde Mpofu said the hooligans wanted to cause food riots and despondency in the country.





“They also wanted to de-motivate our youths. There are some among us who fell prey to those circumstances, they were lured whether it was ignorance or will, we don’t know. There are some of us who partook in those activities, Cdes we love you very much if you know that you had strayed please lungisisa ukuhamba kwakho,” he said.





“You are our foot soldiers of the party; you are the ones carrying the ammunition of the party so let’s defend the party out there. Let’s defend the President, let’s defend our Zanu-PF we know a lot of things are happening, people are trying to sabotage the economy. Let’s be true soldiers, let’s defend our revolution let’s come up with ideas that will make us remain united.”





Cde Mpofu encouraged the youths to put on party regalia which he said, some of them had dumped after the violent protests in January.





“As the youth league we should be seen putting on that party regalia. We should show that this is a revolutionary party which is not going anywhere. Let’s not be intimidated,” he said.

“Some of us here are scared even to carry a scarf. You have fear of the unknown, we need to divorce from that fear. Lawe yethusela, newe chimbotyisawo,” he said.





“Let’s remain united, principled, visionary let’s defend the party. The party is defended by being strong and putting on your party T-shirt and going to the shops in your party regalia. We don’t want to be swallowed”. Chronicle