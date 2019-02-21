ZANU PF CONDEMNS EU SANCTIONS

ZANU-PF has condemned the decision by the European Union (EU) to conditionally maintain sanctions against Zimbabwe, saying it comes against the background of the country having made tremendous progress towards robust implementation of its reform agenda.



Last week the European Parliament called on the European Council to review sanctions against Zimbabwean individuals and firms as well as the review of travel bans against some Zimbabwean officials.



Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said the party will continue with its re-engagement agenda despite the EU’s decision.



“The EU Council’s meeting held a few days ago announced the Bloc’s decision to conditionally maintain sanctions against Zimbabwe. Zanu-PF is taken aback and regrets to note that this decision comes against the background where Zimbabwe has made tremendous progress towards robust implementation of her reform agenda,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.







“The reform agenda aims at uplifting the national economic status and the general livelihoods of the people, in line with the great vision to attain an upper middle income economy by year 2030.”

He said the EU’s stance that they will only review sanctions on condition of what they termed observation of the rule of law was nothing new.





“The party condemns that position with the contempt it deserves. Zanu-PF is also aware of the efforts by the British Parliament to have the sanctions extended against the Government and other senior officials.





“The party holds the firm position that the evidently genuine engagement and re-engagement efforts being pursued by Zimbabwe under the colossal stewardship of His Excellency Cde Mnangwgwa deserved the support of the international community, more particularly the EU and their western allies,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.





He said the party’s position was that the EU should heed the calls by Sadc, AU and the generality of the international community to totally and unconditionally remove illegal sanctions in all their various forms and manifestations.





“Their maintenance represents continued interference by the concerning countries with the internal affairs of a sovereign state. These sanctions have caused untold suffering on our people and continue to be one of the most serious threats to our country’s peace and democracy hence they must go and, go now.





“It’s an open secret that the agenda behind the sanctions is to effect regime change in Zimbabwe and replace the People’s party Zanu-PF with a puppet party that plays to the whims and caprices of the EU, USA and their western allies,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.





The party, he added, calls upon the opposition MDC in its various mutations to join the world and urge their European masters to unconditionally remove the evil economic sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe at their behest.





Cde Khaya Moyo said the party appreciates the efforts by Government to address the current economic challenges.

He urged the Government to pursue its engagement and re-engagement efforts. Herald