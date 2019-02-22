YOU ARE A DOG : SMALL HOUSE INSULTS LOVER'S WIFE

A 28-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo has been arrested for insulting her lover’s wife after she confronted her about their affair.



Lesley Ngwenya of Nkulumane suburb insulted Ms Sazini Moyo (36) by sending her an obscene message telling her that she was a dog.



Ngwenya told Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube that Ms Moyo had pushed her to the edge and thus she sent a message so that she could leave her alone.

“While we were texting each other, Ms Moyo said things that angered me and I lost my temper,” she said.







Ngwenya pleaded guilty to a charge of sending abusive messages through the phone and was ordered to go for community service assessment.





The court heard that Ngwenya has an eight-month-old child with Ms Moyo’s husband.

The prosecutor Mr Kenneth Shava said on January 9, Ms Moyo texted Ngwenya asking her if she was having an affair with her husband.





“The two exchanged text messages until Ngwenya lost her temper and insulted Ms Moyo. She told her to get out of her business and that she was a useless dog,” said Mr Shava.

Ms Moyo reported the matter to the police leading to Ngwenya’s arrest. Chronicle