WE WERE RAPED BY SOLDIERS : THREE WOMEN

Three women from Harare, including one who was raped by two soldiers, have recounted how they were allegedly abused by the security forces in the aftermath of the January 14 protests against a steep increase in fuel prices.

Apart from widespread reports of sexual violence by security forces, women were also left with deep scars during the violent clampdown on protesters

Human rights groups say over 17 women were raped by soldiers during the clampdown targeting opposition and civil society activists.

The army and police issued a joint statement last Tuesday saying no rapes had been reported, but Violet Phiri* of Epworth told a harrowing story of how she was raped by two soldiers wearing masks while two others watched.

Phiri said she was sleeping at home on January 16 when the soldiers burst into her room.

“I saw four soldiers in masks. It was a scary sight,” she said in an interview at one of the many safe houses in Harare sheltering victims of the army crackdown.

One of the soldiers asked Phiri if her husband was home and after she told them she was single, they became even more aggressive.

“I told them that I was single and there was no one in my room but they just pushed me aside and started searching everywhere, under the bed and the wardrobe,” Phiri said.

“They kept referring to me as a prostitute and one of them ordered me to take off my clothes.

“It was humiliating to strip naked in front of strangers, but I had no choice as they were pointing their guns at me.

“One of them stepped forward and told me to lie on the bed. He unzipped his trousers and started raping me while the other three watched.”

When the second soldier started raping her, Phiri was convinced that she would die.

“Fortunately, the other two did not touch me,” she said.

“I cried myself to sleep and I did not tell anyone until the next morning when I approached the landlord and told her about my ordeal.”