VIDEO : SHOUTING TEACHER LAUDED





A teacher from Bracken High School in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, has been lauded after he was filmed praising a student for her good work.





Clearly, motivation is key in his class. In the video, which went viral on social media this week, Wayne Tewson is seen walking to one of his students, shouting: “What is this?”





The grade 10 pupil, who at first looks confused and nervous, is heard saying: “It is my work, sir.”





Tewson responds by shouting: “This is absolutely brilliant!”





“Thank you, sir,” says the relieved learner.





Tewson pages through her book, slams his fist on the desk and shouts: “This is incredible! Go to the front! Go to the front so we can clap!”





The girl walks to the front of the class while being cheered on by her classmates.





The passionate Tewson started his career as a student teacher at the school in 2006.





The creative arts and design teacher said an important lesson he learnt from his father when he was younger was that one should always give back. “Within these life lessons I found I was called to work with children,” he said.





The 34-year-old said he was encouraged to change his approach to teaching by making it more positive to inspire his learners.





“Lately, students across the world have been trying to catch teachers ranting or shouting in class at any moment. I just created a twist and made it positive. We had a good laugh after they put down their phones.



