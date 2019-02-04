VIC FALLS DEMANDS FOREX FOR ALL STANDS

VICTORIA Falls Municipality has resolved to sell all residential stands on offer in foreign currency saying the local authority desperately needs forex for service delivery.



The council’s lands committee reported during a full council meeting last week that the first batch of 20 low density stands would be availed soon. Councillors urged management to make sure locals benefit.



“We have a challenge where locals always miss out when land is parcelled. “We have to use the waiting list and publish names so that it’s easy to follow-up on who benefited on this project,” said councillor for Ward Six Ephias Mambume.







Ward 7 Clr Prince Thuso Moyo said those buying housing stands in low density areas are people with money hence council cannot sell to them in bond notes.

Ward Four Clr Patricia Mwale concurred saying land developers were now charging in foreign currency hence the need for them to follow suit.





Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube said the municipality was failing to service roads because of lack of foreign currency.





“We resolved to sell in United States dollars because all our suppliers are now charging us in foreign currency hence we need to build stocks.

“We are failing to maintain roads because of lack of foreign currency.





“In our 2019 budget we provided for procurement of equipment but we will have challenges with foreign currency so all services that do not have a direct impact on people will be charged in foreign currency,” said Mr Dube.





He said town engineers will evaluate the cost of the stands.

Meanwhile, the municipality management also resolved to buy laptops for all 11 councillors.

The Town Clerk said the municipality had Government approval to buy the gadgets which will cost about $20 000.





He said the gadgets would ensure ease of communication and service delivery as councillors would be able to attend to urgent matters even without visiting council offices.

The councillors will be connected to WiFi services paid for by the municipality.

Mr Dube said adopting information communication technology is in line with the paperless and green city concept. Chronicle