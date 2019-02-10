UZ : NO FEE INCREASES





THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has announced that their tuition and accommodation fees remain unchanged from the August-December 2018 semester.





In a statement yesterday, the institution said the tuition and accommodation fees remain unchanged after consideration of the ongoing economic challenges in the country.





“The University of Zimbabwe wishes to advise the following to all students regarding tuition and accommodation fees for the February-June 2019 semester. The tuition and accommodation fees remain unchanged with the same structure as in the August-December 2018 semester,” reads part of the statement.





“In this decision, the university is conscious of challenges that our students, parents, guardians and sponsors, including Government, are facing under the current economic environment. We remain grateful for the support our various sponsors continue to render to students and the institution.”





The university said it would continue monitoring trends in the pricing and cost structures of food and related commodities. The institution said it would advise stakeholders of any changes.





Meanwhile, following various social media messages that Midlands State University (MSU) and the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) had increased their tuition and accommodation fees, both universities denied the allegations maintaining that their fees remained unchanged.





Two months ago Nust started demanding forex as fees from its foreign students following the introduction of Foreign Currency Accounts Nostro Accounts.





The Nust Finance Committee recommended that international students pay fees into the Nostro Account as a way of creating foreign currency reserves for the institution.



