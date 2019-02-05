UK BLOW FOR ED

British Minister for Africa, Harriet Baldwin has told the UK’s International Development Committee that after the recent army crackdown on protests, “it will be difficult for us” to back Zimbabwe’s debt arrears clearance plan, or to support its Commonwealth readmission.



British Foreign Secretary Harriet Baldwin says 'as of today U.K. Would not be able to support Zimbabwe's application to rejoin the Commonwealth due to human rights violations carried out by the Country's security forces' pic.twitter.com/m2FyGRFhoN 5 February 2019