Tuesday, 5 February 2019

UK BLOW FOR ED

Tuesday, February 05, 2019  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

British Minister for Africa, Harriet Baldwin has told the UK’s International Development Committee that after the recent army crackdown on protests, “it will be difficult for us” to back Zimbabwe’s debt arrears clearance plan, or to support its Commonwealth readmission.


Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 