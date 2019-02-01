TWO MURDER SUSPECTS ESCAPE FROM GAUTENG HIGH COURT

Police are hunting for two men - Andisile Ncanyelo and Njabulo Thokozani Khumalo - who escaped from the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday morning. court under lock down



It's understood the men fled through a rear entrance at the court building. Court documents show Ncanyelo, 29, and Khumalo, 28, were facing separate cases. Khumalo - who is facing three counts of murder and two of attempted murder - was due to appear for a pre-trial hearing, while Ncanyelo was due to be sentenced for murder and attempted murder, along with two accomplices.



Lieutenant Kay Makhubela says the escape happened during the court's "rush hour period" when suspects are brought to the building from various prisons.



The two escapees were being held at Johannesburg prison. Makhubela says members of the public should not try to apprehend the pair as they are considered dangerous.



He has urged people to contact their nearest police station should they have any information. This is the second prisoner escape at the court in less than two months. news24

Posted in: