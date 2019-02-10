skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 10 February 2019
TEACHERS CALL OFF STRIKE
Sunday, February 10, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
TEACHER BUSTED
This teacher has been left exposed after he sent this picture to a friend on WhatsApp. The friend then posted the picture on other Wha...
CHAMISA SNUBS ED MEETING
Statement by Dr. Noah Manyika In Response to Invitation to State House Meeting with President Mnangagwa Earlier today I received a let...
OLIVER MTUKUDZI'S IN-LAWS BITTER
Mr Fred Gasho is bitter that the family of the late national hero Oliver Mtukudzi did not alert him, as per traditional custom, of the dem...
THE CULT OF BUSHIRI
IT was perhaps the most striking picture that came from the spectacle that accompanied Shepherd Bushiri’s appearance at the Pretoria Speci...
I'M FIT : CHIWENGA
A fit Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was today in cabinet undertaking his daily routine, putting to bed malicious and mischievous soc...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment