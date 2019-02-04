TEACHER BUSTED





This teacher has been left exposed after he sent this picture to a friend on WhatsApp.





The friend then posted the picture on other WhatsApp groups – and soon the picture was circulating among pupils at the school in the Vaal, south of Joburg.





On Thursday the school was disrupted by the images spreading like wildfire. Pupils went to peep into the class of the 15-year-old grade 10 pupil who is seen in the pictures but she wasn’t there.





Now the furious Congress of South African Students rights group said it wants justice or they will interrupt schooling.





According to members of Cosas, the teacher was reported last year for several corporal punishment cases but managed to get away unpunished. Now he’s been bust by his own nude pictures. Daily Sun knows the identity of the teacher and the pupil.





A Cosas member told Daily Sun some school staff members visited the family on Friday.





“They are trying to influence the family not to engage with us, claiming that we are here to cause havoc. The parents told us the teacher convinced them that their kid should change subjects to his subject so he could help her, only to find that he was targeting her for sexual pleasure,” said the source.



