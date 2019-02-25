SURGICAL OPERATIONS SUSPENDED YET AGAIN

THE United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) was over the weekend forced to suspend surgical operations due to water challenges affecting the health institution.



This is the second time in a month the hospital has suspended surgical operations due to water problems.



In an interview yesterday, the hospital’s chief executive officer, Mrs Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, confirmed that surgical operations had to be shelved due to the water situation.



“Yes, over the weekend we had a challenge,” said Mrs Ndlovu, adding that normalcy has returned after council delivered water to the hospital.







“The City Council has brought us water so we have got water to use. We have a Jojo tank that we use and it is linked to the theatres.”





She said the water problem is a result of a faulty hospital water pump which is failing to pump enough water to its various departments.





Mrs Ndlovu said the Department of Public Works was fixing the water problem.

However, sources told The Chronicle that the situation at the hospital was still dire.

They said the hospital has been experiencing serious water shortages for close to a month.





“The water situation is compromising the health care of patients. Can you imagine areas such as the maternity ward operating without water? It’s just messy and compromises the health care of patients. It also increases chances of transmitting infections,” the source said.





“We hope that the hospital authorities can fix this problem as people’s lives are put at risk. We know senior management may come out saying that the situation is under control but the truth is that the problem has been persistent for nearly a month.”





Another source said some of the patients had their relatives bringing water for them at the hospital.





The water crisis at the hospital comes at a time when the BCC has implemented a water shedding programme. Chronicle