SEX CLAIMS HIT BUSHIRI'S CHURCH





At least four women are accusing leaders of Prophet Bushiri’s church of sexual abuse.

According to #NotInMyNameSA, the women approached them for help to deal with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and other church leaders.





Themba Masango, the organisation’s secretary, said many women described the church as “one big bedroom”.





“The movement has been approached by former and current congregants who confidentially narrated their sexual harassment and abuse ordeals. “We have their statements and testimonies of how luxurious Gauteng hotels were centres for sexual encounters and sickening orgies.





The encounters date back several years.” He said they wanted Bushiri to account and repent. “Bushiri must do the right thing. “We urge other women who have gone through the same traumatic experience to speak out.





#NotInMyNameSA will fight for your justice.” Ephraim Nyondo, communications director for the Enlightened Christian Gathering, told Daily Sun: “We are not aware of this.





We are in a middle of a church service as we speak.” He told the People’s Paper to forward the statement issued by #NotInMyNameSA to them. )





Bushiri stands to lose his luxurious private jet. Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that an order was served on Bushiri’s lawyers to have his jet attached.





Bushiri has 14 days to appeal. He and his wife Mary were arrested two weeks ago on suspicion of fraud and money laundering.





The couple, who appeared in a Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Tshwane last Wednesday, were released on R100 000 bail each. They will appear in court again on 10 May. Daily Sun



