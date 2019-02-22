SAA SUSPENDS ADVANCE BOOKINGS

South African Airways has temporarily suspended the advance booking of air tickets following the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) monetary policy.



In a statement the company’s acting regional manager Winnie Muchanyuka said ticket bookings will now be made for same day travels and normal operations will resume after RBZ unpacks the policy.





“In view of the monetary policy statement announced on February 20, 2019, clarity is being sought

from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as to the implications of further collections in Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) for air tickets issued after February 20.



“Therefore as a temporary measure, tickets can be issued for same day travel and not beyond. Updates will follow once clarity has been received,” she said.

Muchanyuka said their offices will make use of the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) link to monitor all tickets issued by all agents and any tickets issued before the monetary policy announcement will have their status change to refund. Daily News