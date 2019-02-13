RELEASED CON KILLS CHEATING WIFE, HANGS SELF

A 28-YEAR-OLD Murewa man killed his wife and later committed suicide after accusing her of infidelity during his incarcaration.



Trust Mambara allegedly stabbed his wife Tarisai Zunzanyika (27) on the neck, resulting in her death. His body was found hanging from a tree two days after the incident.





Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident yesterday.





“I confirm an incident in which a Murewa man allegedly committed suicide and his body was discovered by a local villager hanging from a tree.





The man was a suspect in a murder case in which he allegedly killed his wife. We urge the public to resolve their issues amicably and respect the sanctity of life,” he said.





According to police, sometime in June 2017, Mambara was sentenced to one year in prison for bedding a minor. After his release last year, he turned against his wife, accusing her of having an extramarital affair with his close friend.





On January 10 this year, Mambara reportedly left for Harare to look for a job, leaving his wife and children in the custody of his aunt. On February 1, Mambara returned home and packed all his clothes before ordering his wife to go back to her maternal home in Pfungwe at the end of the school term.





Two days later, on February 3, Mambara’s aunt went to his wife’s bedroom only to find her lifeless body covered with a blanket and in a pool of blood. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and discovered a deep cut on her neck. Newsday