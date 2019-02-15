REINSTATE MUGABE INSULT COP : JUDGE





The High Court has ordered the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to reinstate a cop who was fired from the force in 2014 for insulting former President Robert Mugabe.





Chief Inspector Newton Jindu was relieved of his duties after being accused of insulting Mugabe labelling the former Zanu PF leader as old.





In a ruling made by Justice Mary-Zimba Dube on January 30, the police were given a 14-day ultimatum to reinstate Jindu.





“It is ordered that the respondents be and are hereby ordered to reinstate the applicant into the police service in terms of paragraph 2 and 3 of the order of this court in HC 11278/17 within 14 days of the date of the order,” the ruling read.





The ultimatum came after the police disregarded July 17 2018 High Court order passed by Justice Munanati-Manongwa to reinstate Jindu.





In a notice of opposition by Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga dated September 13, 2018, the police force said it was not in contempt of court because it was in the process of appealing the order.





“The respondents have not refused to reinstate the applicant. Currently, we are in the process appealing to the Supreme Court,” he said.





“The respondents are not in contempt of court as alluded. The respondents are in the process of filling their notice of appeal.”





However, through his lawyers Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers, Jindu approached the High Court accusing the police of contempt, resulting in the 14-day ultimatum.



