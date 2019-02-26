REGIONAL LABOUR UNION BOSS ARRESTED, TO BE DEPORTED





The secretary general of the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, was arrested yesterday pending deportation to Ghana for violating the country’s laws. According to reports, Adu-Amankwah arrived in the country yesterday for an ‘‘international solidarity meeting with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions’’.





Amankwah was also scheduled to meet ‘‘some’’ Government officials, the International Labour Organisation and the Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe to get an appreciation of the situation in the country. He was part of a three-member ITUC fact finding delegation.





When contacted for comment, the Immigration Department’s public relations officer, Principal Immigration Officer Mrs Canisia Magaya, said she was still checking and yet to get the full details of the case.





Efforts to get a comment from the police were fruitless. Harare lawyer Mr Doug Coltart confirmed Amankwah’s arrest on his twitter handle. The development comes after there were reports that the MDC-Alliance is using the ZCTU platforms to train youths in violence and destabilisation tactics in order to render the country ungovernable and effect regime change.





A ZCTU-affiliated non-governmental organisation, the Labour Economic Department Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ), is conducting countrywide workshops where it is using labour issues as a smokescreen to hide its plot to unseat the Government.





Recently, a workshop was held at Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma, where the 50 people who attended were paid US$20 each.





The workshop was chaired by ZCTU Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, Mr Zviito Fungulani, who is also the MDC Alliance councillor for Chegutu.





In an interview, Mr Fungulani confirmed the training workshops slated for all towns across the country.





MDC-Alliance instigated violence that saw lives being lost and property worth millions of dollars destroyed last month. When the security forces intervened to contain the violence, there was an orchestrated outcry from the MDC Alliance and the West.





Some Western countries funded the demonstrations through the Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe, an umbrella body of anti-Government bodies that was involved in the planning of violent demonstrations dating back to last year.



