R470 000 SALAD INTERCEPTED AT BEITBRIDGE





AUTHORITIES at Beitbridge Border Post have intercepted 21 tonnes of salad cream worth R470 000 being smuggled from South Africa to Harare.





The Hash Logistics Truck was intercepted by the Ferret Squad on Thursday night at the last check point when it was about to leave for Harare.





It is reported that the owner of the consignment and their customs clearing agent who are still under investigations wanted to ship their consignment without any documents except the gate pass and the driver’s passport.





The driver, Obvious Muchazivepi (45) of 8724 Kuwadzana Phase 3 in Harare has since arrested by the police, while the customs clearing agent is still at large. Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said he was yet to get details on the matter.





However, a source within the Ferret Squad which is made up of the police and other security agents said they were still pursuing the agent and the owner.





“They wanted to smuggle a consignment of 2400 cases of salad cream without any customs documents,” said the source.





“The truck was intercepted at the last check point when it was about to leave for Harare. The driver and the agent were asked to produce clearance documents and they failed.





“The truck towing trailers with registration numbers, HP 05 VZ GP and HP 05 WH GP was then taken to the Container Depot (Condep) for physical examination. The customs agent fled during the physical examination”.





The official said the truck and the consignment have since been seized by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority under notice of seizure numbers 021514L and 021515L respectively.



