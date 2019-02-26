PUPIL DIES DURING RACE

AN Upper Six pupil at Fletcher High School in Gweru collapsed and died at the school grounds during an athletics competition.





Tafadzwa Chirongoma (18) died on Friday afternoon and was buried at his rural home in Zvimba over the weekend.





Acting Midlands Provincial Education Director Reverend Tedius Matienga confirmed the incident but referred further questions to the police.





Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said Chirongoma collapsed at the school grounds.





“We are investigating a sudden death involving an Upper Six pupil called Tafadzwa Chirongoma who allegedly died while participating in a six rounds race at Fletcher High School in Senga, Gweru. We are waiting for post-mortem results,” said Insp Goko.

Sources close to the incident said pupils who witnessed the incident were still traumatised.





“Our students are still traumatised by the death of Tafadzwa. Up to now they are afraid to engage in sporting activities at the grounds,” said a teacher.





“He was one of my students ever since he was in Form One. I am puzzled as to what led to his death because all along we never suspected him of having any serious health issues.





“ It is a shocking matter to all of us at Fletcher High School.”

The teacher said the postmortem established that the schoolboy had a heart problem, but that could not be immediately verified. Chronicle