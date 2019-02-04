POLICE STATION VIOLENCE : FIVE JAILED

Five Marondera men who were arrested for having taken part in the illegal protests which rocked the town, resulting in the destruction of Dombotombo Police Station have been convicted and each sentenced to six years in jail.







The five: Tinashe Bwanasi (25), Trust Nyamano (34), Rashid Marufu (38), Collen Paison (41) and Tafara Mapfunde (48) will however each serve an effective five years in prison after one year was suspended on condition of good behaviour.





The five were part of the 18 protesters who were arrested last month for public violence during illegal protests which rocked Marondera, causing destruction of property worth thousands of dollars.





The other 13 accused were acquitted last week due to lack of evidence. The value of the property stolen and destroyed is approximately $30 000. Mr John Hama and Rumbidzai Katsande appeared for the state.