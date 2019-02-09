NURSE BUSTED WITH STOLEN DRUGS

A man from Bulawayo was arraigned for allegedly stealing a wheelchair and drugs.



Ronald Sunduza, 33, of house number 312 Ntabazinduna flats Bulawayo, and is employed as a Registered General Nurse (R.G.N) with Mpilo Hospital appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Lesego Ngwenya after he was found in possession of several drugs at his place of residence without a prescription.





The court heard that on the 5th of January, acting on a tip off, police officers went to the accused person’s place of residence where they conducted a search leading to the discovery of part iv drugs which are preparatory drugs.





The accused is also alleged to have stolen equipment at Mpilo Hospital with the help of a mortician at the hospital and was remanded out of custody for sentencing on Monday the 11th of this month.





From the evidence gathered, it is alleged that Sunduza was in the process of opening a small unregistered health facility. Mpilo Hospital Chief Executive Officer Mr Leonard Mabandi said he hopes the courts will set a good example to nurses that are involved in such tendencies. zbc