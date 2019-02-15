NUDE PICS THREAT : SEX OR $1 000





A 35-year-old man has been arrested for extortion after he allegedly demanded 100 rounds of sexual intercourse or $1 000 from his ex-girlfriend under the threat of releasing her nude pictures on social media.





Lazarus Masango, however, denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Perseverance Makala. He is being charged with extortion as defined in section 134(1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 09:23.





According to court records, Masango exerted illegitimate pressure on Patricia Findi on February 9 when he demanded bedding her 100 times or that she pays $1 000 so that he would not post her nude pictures on social media.





He demanded that she pays a $256 deposit by end of day if she opted for the monetary route.





Masango then sent his friend to collect the money at Dangamvura rank where he walked into a trap.





He was arrested when he went to meet his friend hoping to collect the money.





Upon Masango’s arrest he was also found in possession of six pictures of an undressed lady and a pornographic video in his Samsung S6 Edge cell phone prompting another charge.





He will also be prosecuted for possession of prohibited articles for contravening section 26(1) (a) of the Censorship and Entertainments Control Act Chapter 10:04.





He is applying for bail pending his trial which the State is opposing for fear that he would interfere with witnesses. Daily News



