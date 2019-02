NKOMO FAMILY DOES NOW OWN NUANETSI RANCH : MOHADI

VP Mohadi quoted a letter written to then President Mr Robert Mugabe by VP Nkomo. It reads: “I would like to stress to you Comrade President as here under. 1. Nuanetsi Ranch is presently owned by a South African Public Company and it would be advantageous to localise the shareholding by taking over all shares. 2. Although the trust has its first object, the acquisition of Nuanetsi Ranch, nevertheless the objects, are so wide that they enable the Trustees and the management team to do almost anything within the law.”