skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 27 February 2019
NEW SKIT : GONYETI
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
RESURRECTION CHALLENGE
We invite this man 👇🏿 who was “risen from the dead” to join us at our next #Aresebetseng clean up to do some wor...
DAISY MTUKUDZI ATTACKED
What could be going on in Daisy Mtukudzi’s mind? When she distances herself from gigs that have been organised in honour of her late h...
I ACCOMPANIED CHIWENGA TO INDIA : MINISTER
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga is back from India where he was receiving treatment for an abdominal ailment, a government official has ...
ARCHBISHOP GUTI : MY ARRANGED MARRIAGE
EXACTLY 40 years ago, Zimbabwe Assemblies of God-Africa (Zaoga) founder Archbishop Ezekiel Guti and wife Eunor tied the knot in a special ...
ED'S DIALOGUE HIT BY WITHDRAWALS
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment