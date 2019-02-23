NDLOVU LAID TO REST

Former Cabinet minister and Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Professor Callistus Dingiswayo Ndlovu has been buried at the National Heroes Acre this afternoon.



Addressing mourners at the National Shrine, President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to emulate the humility shown by the late national hero.





He said Professor Ndlovu was a disciplined cadre who was content by the portfolios assigned to him regardless of the fact that he was highly educated.

“Professor Ndlovu distinguished himself as a committed public servant after independence. He was a consistent and persistent cadre in the party. He was a disciplined and hardworking leader with a sound and clear understanding of party rules. A unifier and peacemaker, committed to the betterment of the lives of people. Professor Ndlovu’s traits must be instilled in all of us as we transform our country into a middle income economy by 2030,” the President said.

President Mnangagwa said the late national hero grew up under hostile conditions where political activities by Africans were banned with restrictive laws which forced him to fight for his rights and freedom.





“The late hero grew up in a hostile political environment which gave rise to indigenous political movements. The colonial regime enacted oppressive laws. Cde Ndlovu was a victim of these laws. He became involved in politics in the 1950s at Empandeni School under the tutorship of Cde George Silundika,” he said.





The President added that despite being subjected to political persecution, Professor Ndlovu continued to rally Zimbabweans against minority rule.





He also challenged youths to emulate Professor Ndlovu adding that students should take part in the country’s development agenda while imploring institutions of higher learning to produce technocrats to usher the country into fourth industrial revolution.





President Mnangagwa condemned actions by hooligans with a sinister agenda and said that kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated and perpetrators of such vices will be brought to book.





“Let us harness our skills, talents and resources to develop our country. Let’s desist from divisive politics,” the President said.





He said the Zimbabwe we want will only come through hard work. zbc



