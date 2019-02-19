MUNGOSHI LAID TO REST

Veteran writer, Dr Charles Mungoshi, who died in Harare last week, has been buried in his rural home in Manyene today.







Hundreds of people including the who is who in the arts industry descended at the Mungoshi farm in Marondamashanu, Manyene to bid farewell to the celebrated author a funeral befitting a legend.





Speaker after speaker led by Deputy Minister of Youth, Arts, Sports and Recreation, Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi paid tribute to the veteran writer whose works changed lives of people of all races and tribes, cutting across all generations through literature. Dr Mungoshi is survived by his wife, Jesesi and five children, 4 boys and one girl.



