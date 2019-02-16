MUNGOSHI DIES





Prominent author Charles Mungoshi has died. He was 71.





Mungoshi had been ill for some ten years, from a neurological condition to which he succumbed this morning, at Parirenyatwa Hospital.





He published 18 books. His novel ‘Waiting for the Rain’ has been prescribed reading for years in Zimbabwean schools. This novel was published in 1975, the same year as his Shona novel ‘Ndiko kupindana kwa mazuva’ (How time passes). He received an International PEN award for both these books.





His other publications include two collections of short stories, ‘The Setting Sun’ and ‘The Rolling World’ (1987), two collections of children’s stories, ‘Stories from a Shona Childhood’ (1989) and ‘One Day Long Ago’ (1991) and a collection of poems, ‘The Milkman Doesn’t Only Deliver Milk’ (1998). His book ‘Walking Still’, a collection of short stories, was awarded the Commonwealth Writers Prize.



