MUKANYA DEMANDED $8 500 FEE FOR MARONDERA GIG





After a successful welcome home gig at the Glamis Arena last year, Chimurenga guru Thomas Mapfumo found the reception irresistible and made a decision to take part in more gigs.





The celebrated musician joined with local promoters on a nationwide Peace Tour, where he was billed to perform in almost every town.





However, the tour was marred by irregularities, poor attendances and deceptions from his management team, which made it a massive flop.





Some of the shows, for example in Kariba, were cancelled at the last minute. However, Mukanya did not hold a show in Marondera or Mashonaland East Province with The Standard reliably confirming that the dreadlocked legend demanded an unimaginable flat fee from The Legends Sports Diner proprietor and Daniel Masaiti.





According to one of the Legends Sports Diner management team, one of Mapfumo’s personnel, identified as Mhandu, called Masaiti and demanded a flat fee of $8 500 bond and $1 500 for the PA system as well as posters.





“They demanded an $8 500 flat fee and on top of that they said they wanted an extra $1 500 to hire a PA system from [Emmanuel] Makandiwa’s church, according to Mhandu. This meant that the proprietor was supposed to get money through gate-takings as well as beer sales. At full capacity, the venue carries around 1 000 people and there was no way more than 300 people were going to attend, meaning it was a guaranteed loss to us,” said the official.





Most of Mapfumo’s shows across the country did not yield the much-desired results as they were marred by poor attendances and technical glitches, among other things.





Masaiti confirmed the differences over Mukanya’s show that was supposed to be held on either December 25 or 26.





“I confirm that one of the members from Mukanya’s team contacted me concerning a gig that could have been held in December. It failed to materialise since all the expenses including a flat fee were amounting to around $12 000. Mukanya is free to approach us for a gig, but with favourable conditions that benefit both parties,” he said.





Mapfumo recently revealed that he was duped by his management team, he has since cut ties with them.



