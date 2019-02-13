MTEKI CLEARED OF PISTOL BUTT ASSAULT

PROMINENT artist-cum-politician Brian Mteki was yesterday acquitted by Harare magistrate Tracy Muzondo after he was dragged to court for assaulting his employee with the butt of a pistol over a salary dispute.



Mteki, who contested last year’s elections as one of the presidential candidates, was acquitted at the close of the State case. The complainant, Armstrong Marambira, had accused the dreadlocked presidential aspirant of owing him three months’ salary for managing his businesses.



Marambira told court that Mteki assaulted him with the butt of his pistol on August 13 last year after he demanded his dues. “Your Worship, Mteki used me for three months without any salary. I was a group manager for his businesses. He asked me why other employees were not respecting him and I told him that they needed their salary and he lost his cool and assaulted me on my head with the butt of his pistol,” Marimbira told court.



But Mteki denied the matter, saying Marimbira was not employed by his company, but he was a relative who only helped him whenever he was free. Molly Murozvi appeared for the State. Newsday

