MP NABBED OVER WHATSAPP MESSAGE





CHITUNGWIZA South legislator Maxwell Mavhunga (MDC Alliance), who was being sought by the police over a WhatsApp message he allegedly posted in a group during the recent stayaway which turned violent, was released into the custody of his lawyer Job Sikhala after he reported at Makoni Police Station in connection with the matter.





Sikhala told NewsDay that Mavhunga’s charges were based on a copy and paste message, which his client allegedly posted in a WhatApp group.





“Mavhunga is out and was told to carry on his duties freely until the day they phone us,” Sikhala said.

“The basis of the charges they want to press against Mavhunga is based on a copy and pasted message on one of our WhatsApp groups.





“We challenged them to give us the crime from the message or whether they have any confirmation from the service provider that the message truly came from Hon Mavhunga. They failed to authenticate it and finally agreed to release Mavhunga into my custody while they carry further investigations,” Sikhala added. Newsday



